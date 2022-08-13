ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday.

Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe.

Since August is Asian Elephant Awareness Month, the zoo is collecting donations to help save the elephants and shine a light on the challenges the species faces. The donations will help elephants in countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Thailand and will help combat endotheliotropic herpesvirus, a typically fatal disease.

Zoo attendees had the chance to enter a drawing for the chance to participant in the elephant bath.

“We are celebrating it today. Since it’s the weekend, it’s a little busier, so we get more public involved. It’s just a day to celebrate and bring awareness to these guys,” zookeeper Braxton Hornick said. “They have a lot of problems in the wild so we’re trying to do the best we can to help give them good care here and then also support some stuff out in the wild as well.”

