Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.
WIVB
WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
rochesterfirst.com
House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on murder charges, officials announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the...
NYSP: Road rage incident leads to charges in Lockport
Following his arrest, Anthony Pache was taken to the Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment in lieu of bail.
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for Criminal Mischief after striking State Police vehicle
On August 11, 2022 at 07:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dominique L. Hunter, 33 of Niagara Falls, NY for Criminal Mischief 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd and Latashia M. Stachura-Lee, 34 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd .
BPD investigating shooting that happened on Academy Road on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot Sunday night on Academy Road. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting on his porch. Police believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call...
5 lives saved this summer in Niagara Co. by deputies using EpiPen injectors for patients
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. And this summer they have also been using a certain life-saving device which can be very expensive for some people who need them. 2 On Your Side learned how EpiPens kept some...
Man critically injured after Rochester shooting on Campbell St.
The injuries are considered to be serious and potentially life-threatening.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
Teenage duo arrested after gunpoint carjacking, police chase in Rochester
Authorities believe the teenage suspects fired at least one round from an unspecified firearm in the midst of stealing the vehicle.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Pendleton man arrested for DWI
On August 11, 2022 at 11:33 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Keven T. Roland, 42 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On August 11, 2022, Troopers stopped Roland on Interstate 990 in the town of Amherst for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
Kenmore Police are warning residents about car thefts
KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore Police are warning residents about car thefts. Police say thieves are targeting KIA models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021. And there were no keys in the cars police said. If you own a car that falls in either category,...
2 On Your Side
