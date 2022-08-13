ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

2 killed, 1 hurt in overnight Franklin County crash

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died and another person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill, and Austin Clark, 28, of Union, died in the crash. A 20-year-old woman from Lonedell, Missouri, was also hurt. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Route FF, just north of Huff Road. Investigators say the driver traveled off the roadway before the vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Chase and Austin Clark were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the woman is hospitalized with moderate injuries. MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties around the St. Louis area, is investigating the crash.

FOX 2

FOX 2

