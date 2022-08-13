ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media following practice and discussed the switch from right to left tackle, starting as a freshman, shared his thoughts on three offensive linemen starting on the offensive line and more.

