ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Football Fall Camp Day 10 Sights

By Julia Mellett
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uycLe_0hGGtV1u00

Watch the action at Milan Puskar Stadium earlier today.

Day 10 of Fall Camp brought 1,500 fans into Milan Puskar Stadium to watch the West Virginia Football team practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbnTH_0hGGtV1u00
View the 7 images of this gallery on the original article

Today prioritized ball security drills, receiving, and defensive back reps.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

West Virginia Football Hosts a 7th Grader for a Visit

The early bird gets the worm. We’ve all heard it before, and apparently West Virginia football is taking the old adage to a new level. Over the weekend the Mountaineers hosted Austan Christiaan, a quarterback from the 2028 class who will be a seventh grader this season. On the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Milan Puskar Stadium#American Football#College Football#Fall Camp#Facebook Twitter
wajr.com

After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists

The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon. Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault. Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
454
Followers
403
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy