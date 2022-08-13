Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
KBTX.com
Madisonville shows strength during sweep of Snook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over in Madisonville head coach Kristen Hooten and the Lady Mustangs hosted Snook to wrap up a four match homestand. The Lady Mustangs took an early lead in the first and didn’t look back. Madisonville sweeps Snook (25-13, 25-13, 25-16).
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated prevails in ‘Crosstown Showdown’ vs Bryan 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan in four sets Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17. Lady Tigers (3-7) got 8 kills from Bella Gutierrez and 7 from Lesley Munoz. A&M Consolidated participates in the Pflugerville Tournament starting Thursday. Bryan (2-8) was led...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team is coming off its first state championship in school history after cruising through the season a perfect 16-0. The Lions now jump from Class 3A Division II to Division I. Their district will be no cakewalk with another reigning state champion, Lorena, in the way. Franklin also has the district MVP returning Bryson Washington, and the Lions have plenty of motivation to win back-to-back state titles.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64...
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M graduates are moving onto their next chapter, some Aggies have decided to serve their country. At a recent graduation ceremony, 39 members of the Corps of Cadets were commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services. Congratulations and thank you for your service!
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KBTX.com
Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Aggies' 2022 season
Texas A&M beat Alabama last year in College Station, yes. But it was still a bit of a disappointing season, as Jimbo Fisher’s crew finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, with losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. This year, even with questions at quarterback...
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley. The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.
KBTX.com
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 21 years ago when Alma Velez was a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Jones Elementary welcoming students for their first day. She did that again Tuesday morning but as the school’s new principal. Velez described it as a full-circle moment and said she’s excited for the year ahead.
KBTX.com
Heat builds into midweek before scattered rain chances return to the forecast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hot and mostly dry start to the work week has been the theme across the Brazos Valley, but changes move in ahead of the weekend as scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Before they can fully get here, though, building heat will be the big story into the middle of the week.
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
KBTX.com
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 8/16
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a possible standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. Barrier KBTX. Updated: 16 hours ago. KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
