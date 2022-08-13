ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Suffolk Police: Selden Man Arrested for DWI Following Fatal Crash

Suffolk County Police have arrested a Selden man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Monday, August 15. Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue, just east of Blue Point Road, in Farmingville at approximately 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet van and then a tree.
SELDEN, NY
Naugatuck woman accused of burglary, biting officer

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after burglarizing a home while intoxicated and biting an officer, police said. The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary and later discovered a suspect who had fled the scene on foot. The suspect, later […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
#Intruder#Burglary#Crime#Police#911
Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust

Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
SELDEN, NY
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Makes Drug Arrest after Foot Chase

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs observed Lester A. Franco, 29, of Bay Shore, NY, operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia. Franco was stopped by the Deputy Sheriffs on Johnson Ave. on suspicion of DWI where fled on foot through a nearby parking lot. Deputy Sheriff’s pursued Franco on foot and apprehended him after he resisted arrest. A subsequent search of the vehicle found over 10 ounces of cocaine, plastic baggies, and a scale.
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
COMMACK, NY
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

