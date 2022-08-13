Read full article on original website
Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Lake Ronkonkoma Store Twice
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing the same Long Island store twice last month. A man broke into E Smoke & Convenience, located at 370 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Aug. 15.
Police: Uniondale man arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Hempstead
According to police, the shooting happened on June 4 at 10:10 p.m.
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Police: 3 people shot in Hempstead
Police say three people were shot in Hempstead on Monday night.
Suffolk Police: Selden Man Arrested for DWI Following Fatal Crash
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Selden man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Monday, August 15. Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue, just east of Blue Point Road, in Farmingville at approximately 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet van and then a tree.
Man accused of DWI in LI crash that killed woman, injured man seated in parked van
A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck and killed a woman seated inside a parked car in Suffolk County early Monday.
Naugatuck woman accused of burglary, biting officer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after burglarizing a home while intoxicated and biting an officer, police said. The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary and later discovered a suspect who had fled the scene on foot. The suspect, later […]
Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust
Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side. Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said...
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Makes Drug Arrest after Foot Chase
On August 12, 2022, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs observed Lester A. Franco, 29, of Bay Shore, NY, operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia. Franco was stopped by the Deputy Sheriffs on Johnson Ave. on suspicion of DWI where fled on foot through a nearby parking lot. Deputy Sheriff’s pursued Franco on foot and apprehended him after he resisted arrest. A subsequent search of the vehicle found over 10 ounces of cocaine, plastic baggies, and a scale.
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles
Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue,...
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
