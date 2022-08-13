Read full article on original website
Ga Tech’s Collins at crossroads after rash of 3-win seasons
ATLANTA (AP) — When Geoff Collins arrived at Georgia Tech, he confidently pitched the idea of transforming the Yellow Jackets into a powerhouse program. Instead, they’ve gone in reverse. Collins may be coaching for his job in 2022 after posting a 9-25 mark over his first three seasons...
Social Media Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Twitter Bashing of Quarterback Tom Brady, NFL
With Antonio Brown’s latest outburst on Twitter, the NFL world can’t wait to chime in… The post Social Media Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Twitter Bashing of Quarterback Tom Brady, NFL appeared first on Outsider.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
