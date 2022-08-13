Read full article on original website
Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team is coming off its first state championship in school history after cruising through the season a perfect 16-0. The Lions now jump from Class 3A Division II to Division I. Their district will be no cakewalk with another reigning state champion, Lorena, in the way. Franklin also has the district MVP returning Bryson Washington, and the Lions have plenty of motivation to win back-to-back state titles.
A&M Consolidated prevails in ‘Crosstown Showdown’ vs Bryan 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan in four sets Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17. Lady Tigers (3-7) got 8 kills from Bella Gutierrez and 7 from Lesley Munoz. A&M Consolidated participates in the Pflugerville Tournament starting Thursday. Bryan (2-8) was led...
Madisonville shows strength during sweep of Snook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over in Madisonville head coach Kristen Hooten and the Lady Mustangs hosted Snook to wrap up a four match homestand. The Lady Mustangs took an early lead in the first and didn’t look back. Madisonville sweeps Snook (25-13, 25-13, 25-16).
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
Ford Finalizes Staff with Hiring of Jae Fadde
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford hired 10-year Southeastern Conference veteran Jae Fadde as the team’s director of program development Monday. Fadde joins Ford’s inaugural staff after spending the last four years with the Missouri Tigers baseball program. “We are excited to...
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M graduates are moving onto their next chapter, some Aggies have decided to serve their country. At a recent graduation ceremony, 39 members of the Corps of Cadets were commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services. Congratulations and thank you for your service!
Today in Aggie History, Aug. 15: Johnny Manziel gets the job
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
Texas A&M game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Aggies' 2022 season
Texas A&M beat Alabama last year in College Station, yes. But it was still a bit of a disappointing season, as Jimbo Fisher’s crew finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, with losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. This year, even with questions at quarterback...
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 21 years ago when Alma Velez was a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Jones Elementary welcoming students for their first day. She did that again Tuesday morning but as the school’s new principal. Velez described it as a full-circle moment and said she’s excited for the year ahead.
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year. He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at...
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley. The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!. More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 8/16
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a possible standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. Barrier KBTX. Updated: 16 hours ago. KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
