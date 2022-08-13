Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special
– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below. There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes 2 out of 3 Falls Match
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which includes a two-out-of-three falls match. That match features Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, with Ricky Steamboat as the special guest timekeeper. Here’s the lineup:. * Best 2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs....
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
WWE News: Quincy Elliott Is Coming to NXT, Liv Morgan Attends MLB WWE Night
– “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott is making his way to NXT. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette was aired in which Elliott cut a promo talking about how he’s never struggled with how he’s different because he owns it. Elliott has been a regular...
MLB・
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Loses to Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT, Banished From Brand
Santos Escobar’s days in NXT are done after he lost to Tony D’Angelo in a All or Nothing Street Fight on tonight’s show. Escobar and D’Angelo settled their feud with a street fight that saw the two go back and forth, as well as both men’s allies get involved, until D’Angelo picked up the win with a crowbar shot to the head of his rival.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels
Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
AEW Talent Will Reportedly Work Next Year’s NJPW Tokyo Dome event
– It looks like AEW talent will be stepping through the Forbidden Door once again early next year. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for AEW wrestlers to work next year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) event at the Tokyo Dome. NJPW...
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Teases Possible Change To Her Look
It appears as if Liv Morgan may have a different hair look, as the Smackdown star teased on Twitter today. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday with a photoshopped pic of herself with dark hair and, when told by Fiona Nova “if you get black hair, i’m going to go feral,” she replied:
411mania.com
Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine
Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.
Comments / 0