Police: Man who mistakenly shot, killed girlfriend during confrontation with ex-boyfriend captured
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A manhunt ended Tuesday for a 37-year-old man who fatally shot his 30-year-old girlfriend by mistake during a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. Police said they were called shortly before noon to a shooting on Glenview Boulevard near North Halifax...
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
2 women charged after Apopka man killed in attempted robbery near Alabama state park
UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two suspects in this investigation. Krystal Pinkins is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. The injured suspect was identified as Yasmine Hider. CCSO says Hider is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. CCSO says Hider remains in the hospital at this time.
Florida bodycam video shows murder suspect's arrest after girlfriend shot
The manhunt for a Daytona Beach murder suspect ended hours after a deadly shooting in an alleged love triangle. Police captured Chad Keene, 37, near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach late Tuesday afternoon.
1 dead after crash between SunRail train, vehicle in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person has died after a crash between a SunRail train and a vehicle, according to Kissimmee police. It happened Tuesday along the railroad tracks off East Vine Street. Michigan Avenue is closed on the westbound side from 192 to the railroad tracks and will remain...
1 dead after car crash with SunRail train, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A SunRail train crashed into a vehicle Tuesday night, and the driver of the vehicle died, according to Kissimmee police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. off East Vine Street and Michigan Avenue in Kissimmee. No passengers on the train were hurt, police said. The trains...
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned
SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
Manhunt over: Florida man wanted in girlfriend's death arrested
Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that Chad Keene has been taken into custody. Authorities said Keene shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, and said the man may have shot her accidentally and actually intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon. A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they know who the shooter is...
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a...
Body camera video shows DUI arrest of Orange County sheriff's son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Body camera video from the night Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son Chase was arrested for DUI has been released. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. An...
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
Man who murdered Lake County deputy may speak in court Tuesday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who murdered one deputy and hurt two others could decide to take the stand Tuesday in his sentencing hearing. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death for shooting and killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
