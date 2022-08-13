ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Associated Press

Duke hopes fresh start under Elko sparks return to success

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that Duke was a regular bowl team that had seemingly moved past years of struggle. Mike Elko has to figure out how to get the Blue Devils back in that position. The program has slid back into its former losing state as the 14-year run of David Cutcliffe fizzled in the final two seasons, leading the 45-year-old first-time head coach to build a new foundation. “It’s been a really hard two years between COVID and everything these kids have been through, not having success on the field,” Elko said. “We’ve just tried to pump energy back in it. “How? You just demand a certain level of excitement. ... The next thing, we’ve got to create confidence because then confidence will allow you to sustain success.”
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
CHICAGO, IL

