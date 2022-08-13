ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Church experiences ‘spiritual Kodak moment’ in eastern Ky. mountains

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (KT) – Little Clifty Baptist Pastor Steve Hill said a connection from 25 years ago led his church and several members from New Horizon Baptist Church to flood-ravaged Fleming-Neon. The four-hour trip brought them blessings upon blessings, Hill said. “Twenty-five years ago, I was at Valley Creek...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]

A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
OWENSBORO, KY
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th

The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
103GBF

See Incredible Photos Taken Inside Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave

Kentucky is home to Mammoth Cave National Park, and you've got to see these photos that were taken inside the cave!. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Dates Set For Kentucky Waterfowl Blind Drawings

Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland landmark officially named ‘Sid Bell Falls’

A popular landmark on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland will forever be known as “Sid Bell Falls,” the namesake of its landowner when the Corps of Engineers purchased it during construction of Wolf Creek Dam in 1943. Corps officials posted a “Sid Bell Falls” sign in June near...
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
LOUISVILLE, KY

