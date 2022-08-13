Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery
A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
walls102.com
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
WSPY NEWS
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
wjol.com
Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO — One person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning. According to Illinois State Police, a driver in a car rear-ended another vehicle at First Avenue on the eastbound side of the Eisenhower Expressway — then lost control and the car overturned. The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead […]
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
The Independent Newspapers
Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery
Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
wjol.com
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
