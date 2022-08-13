ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers beat Commanders 23-21 as Mayfield, Darnold QB battle heats up

By Jesse Ullmann
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGBWy_0hGGs81T00

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Baker Mayfield got the start, but it was Sam Darnold who scored a touchdown in Saturday’s 23-21 preseason, comeback win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez continued his stellar day knocking home a 41-yard, game-winning field goal with 24 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, sealing the comeback victory. Gonzalez went 3-for-3 on the day with an average kick of 45 yards.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced shortly before kickoff in the team’s first preseason contest of the year that the newly acquired QB by way of Cleveland would start the first series of plays in the first quarter. Mayfield’s debut included an unsuccessful deep ball to Robbie Anderson, three handoffs to Chuba Hubbard, three first downs, and a fumbled snap that was recovered with the series ending in a made field goal from Zane Gonzalez. The drive started at the Panthers’ 23-yard line.

Sam Darnold was up next.

The second-year QB who is also vying for the starting job had better field position starting at the Commanders’ 19-yard line on a Washington fumble. It took three plays for Darnold to punch it into the endzone on an 8-yard pass to Rashard Higgins for the 10-0 lead.

Darnold returned in the second quarter while that was the first and only appearance from Mayfield. In the second quarter, Darnold had the ball on his own 25 and went 3-and-out resulting in a punt from Carolina’s 27-yard line with 9:18 left in the first half.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

PJ Walker would then take the helm and both teams went into the locker room with the Panthers leading the Commanders 10-6.

Carolina pulled ahead on the opening drive of the second half on a 3-yard handoff from Walker to Spencer Brown to take a 17-6 lead.

Former Tar Heels QB Sam Howell rushed for a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter. His second score left Washington trailing 20-19 before a successful two-point conversion gave them the lead.

On the Panthers’ final drive, rookie QB Matt Corral marched the offense down the field before Gonzalez’s game-winner.

Mayfield went 4-for-7 on passing for 45 yards while Darnold went 2-for-3 passing with 16 yards and a TD.

The Panthers’ next preseason game is next Friday in New England.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.  When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.  The […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Commanders#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Darnold Qb#The Washington Commanders#Fedex Field
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots

Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
WCBD Count on 2

President Biden, First Lady enjoying their Lowcountry vacation

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and members of the First Family have been spending time in the Lowcountry over the past week. While the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, much of their trip remained quiet for the first few days.
POTUS
WCBD Count on 2

No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly. “The […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy