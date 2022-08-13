ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found on Biloxi beach during weekly cleanup

By Jesse Lieberman
 3 days ago

Eight bricks of what appear to be narcotics were found on Biloxi beach Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Keesler Air Force Base Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 652 , members of the nonprofit group found the bricks during their weekly volunteer beach cleanup.

Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed the finding and said the bricks were found on Biloxi Beach near the White House Hotel.

Although they appear to be cocaine, Houseman said police won’t know for sure until the tests come confirming what the substance is.

Houseman said potential narcotics have been found on the beach a couple times in the past.

