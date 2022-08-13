Madame Web set photos are showing off a classic-looking Daily Bugle building. Not a lot is known about the story for the Sony movie. They've been trying to keep a lid on things as set photos continue to trickle out. But, one thing seems certain, the movie aims to unify a bunch of threads in the Spider-Man mythos. From the mystery characters that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing to Dakota Johnson's main character, there's plenty of Spider-Business going on in Madame Webb. Morbius gave little closure to fans hoping for some larger Spider-Verse world-building after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like Sony's next outing might provide some more breadcrumbs for where this is all headed. (To say nothing of the crown jewel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was delayed this year and will probably factor into all of these shenanigans somehow.) But, for now, Daily Bugle Easter eggs and speculation around characters is all the people have to go on. Check out the picture down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO