Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Teases Wormageddon: Watch
Rick and Morty season six is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its big comeback. After all, Adult Swim has confirmed the comedy will return this fall with all-new adventures featuring the entire Smith-Sanchez brood. Of course, this means the family will run into new villains, and a new promo for season six is here with a taste of what Wormaggdeon will be like for the gang.
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Episode Count, Reveals Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Release Date and Special Features Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic domestically. It's the movie that we all needed right now, and Paramount has revealed that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want on Blu-ray starting on November 1st. They've also revealed the list of special features that you'll be able to enjoy. This Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are live on Blu-ray in several different flavors. All of the details you need can be found below.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
She-Hulk Review Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to make its big debut on Disney+ later this week, so you know what that means, critics have a lot to say about Marvel Studios' latest offering. The series will introduce us to Bruce Banner / Hulk's cousin Jennifer Waters, aka She-Hulk, who also happens to be a lawyer. She-Hulk has been in mainstream media and even appeared in the animated Incredible Hulk series. Marvel Studios has been killing it with their Disney+ series and they're hoping to hit it out of the park with this one. Well according to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, it's a home run.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Announces August Delay
Chainsaw Man made a successful return last month thanks to Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the creator has not let up on the gas since. Once the manga launched part two, the floodgates were thrown open and let in all of Fujimoto's best work. That was made clear this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 102 welcomed one hero's big return, but fans will have to wait longer than expected to see where the series goes next.
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office
If you thought Dragon Ball peaked in the '90s, you have not been paying attention. The franchise has been on a high since 2015, and it seems Toei Animation is poised to push its reach even further. After all, the anime will welcome a new film to U.S. theaters this weekend, and industry predictions say Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will surely top the weekend box office stateside.
Madame Web Set Photo Shows Off Classic Looking Daily Bugle
Madame Web set photos are showing off a classic-looking Daily Bugle building. Not a lot is known about the story for the Sony movie. They've been trying to keep a lid on things as set photos continue to trickle out. But, one thing seems certain, the movie aims to unify a bunch of threads in the Spider-Man mythos. From the mystery characters that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing to Dakota Johnson's main character, there's plenty of Spider-Business going on in Madame Webb. Morbius gave little closure to fans hoping for some larger Spider-Verse world-building after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like Sony's next outing might provide some more breadcrumbs for where this is all headed. (To say nothing of the crown jewel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was delayed this year and will probably factor into all of these shenanigans somehow.) But, for now, Daily Bugle Easter eggs and speculation around characters is all the people have to go on. Check out the picture down below.
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
She Hulk Star Reveals What Venom Role She Was Rejected From
It seems that She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has been trying to join the Marvel Universe for a while now, including pursuing a role in Sony Pictures' Tom Hardy-led Venom movie. As a guest on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany revealed that she's pursued multiple Marvel roles but that "They've rejected me multiple times." She goes on to confirm that she tried out for a role in Venom. "Not for Venom," the character, she clarifies, "but for Venom's girlfriend or whatever." She further clarifies that she doesn't mean Eddie Brock's girlfriend but "Just Venom's girlfriend. Just the symbiote's girlfriend. She was cut out," though based on the context, this part seems to be a joke.
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Aiding Fan Being Pushed Goes Viral
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!
