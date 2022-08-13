ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Monsoon Season: 7 Tips For Residents

Let’s face it…Las Vegas monsoon season this year has been a doozy. And we still have a month to go. But just for a little perspective, the National Weather Service has named this the wettest Las Vegas monsoon season we’ve had in ten years. According to their twitter page, we’ve had 1.28″ of rain so far this year. You can see on the graph the last ten monsoon seasons and how they compare to this year’s numbers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Monsoon Season In Las Vegas Brings Casino Flooding, Two Dead

It’s no secret Las Vegas has a monsoon season. Every year between mid-June or early July and mid-September, residents know to look out for heavy rainfall. Flash floods are common and the occasional minor damage to homes. But this monsoon season has been crazy compared to years past. In fact, the National Weather Service is naming this the wettest monsoon season in a decade. In a tweet on August 12, the NWS stated, “With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we’ve still got a month and a half left to add to our total!”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Louisiana State
City
West Wendover, NV
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Hurricane Sandy#Mississippi River#Historic Buildings#Cbs News#The Las Vegas Strip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
8 News Now

I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.  The Bediamols […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents at senior living facility facing relocation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More skeletal remains have been found at the lake. Lake Mead Park Officials said that Rangers and LVMPD’s Dive Team are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Swim Beach. In a statement, the National Park Service says the remains were discovered at about...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy