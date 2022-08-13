It’s no secret Las Vegas has a monsoon season. Every year between mid-June or early July and mid-September, residents know to look out for heavy rainfall. Flash floods are common and the occasional minor damage to homes. But this monsoon season has been crazy compared to years past. In fact, the National Weather Service is naming this the wettest monsoon season in a decade. In a tweet on August 12, the NWS stated, “With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we’ve still got a month and a half left to add to our total!”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO