Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Monsoon Season: 7 Tips For Residents
Let’s face it…Las Vegas monsoon season this year has been a doozy. And we still have a month to go. But just for a little perspective, the National Weather Service has named this the wettest Las Vegas monsoon season we’ve had in ten years. According to their twitter page, we’ve had 1.28″ of rain so far this year. You can see on the graph the last ten monsoon seasons and how they compare to this year’s numbers.
963kklz.com
Monsoon Season In Las Vegas Brings Casino Flooding, Two Dead
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
knau.org
Nevada water officials: Colorado River negotiations have produced “exactly nothing”
Monday was the deadline for the seven Colorado River Basin states to submit plans to the federal government for reducing their water use by at least 2 million acre-feet, but the water officials in Nevada say no meaningful discussion has taken place. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. A letter from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Southwest states given more time to agree on water cuts to prevent largest reservoirs from reaching critically low levels
Federal officials Tuesday gave more time to Colorado and its neighboring states to agree on the massive cuts in Colorado River use needed to protect the country’s two largest reservoirs, even as they announced that historic cuts were coming to parts of the Southwest. Officials said that Lake Mead,...
Summer of grim discoveries continues as more human remains are found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, officials said Tuesday, another grim discovery as the country’s largest reservoir drops to historic lows. It's the third time since May that skeletal remains have been discovered. National Park Service rangers responded to a report around 8 p.m. Monday and...
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
resourceworld.com
Nevada Sunrise receives permit; drilling planned at Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the BLM) for the 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project in the Lida Valley basin, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to 12, which includes the two...
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up. After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said. The Bediamols […]
8newsnow.com
Residents at senior living facility facing relocation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
Golf course water budgets require more grass to be cut
If you’re looking to hit the green you may be seeing less and less of it. Golf courses are being required to cut their water budgets even more to conserve water.
It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
The spotted lanternfly may be a stunning sight for some, but for others, it's a cause for concern.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
news3lv.com
