Read full article on original website
Related
Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
fox7austin.com
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poll from UT Tyler shows Abbott leading against O'Rourke, Texans' thoughts on gun control, abortion
TYLER, Texas — A recently released poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading against challenger Beto O'Rourke along with Texans' thoughts on gun control and the overturn of Roe v. Wade. According to the poll, Abbott has a 7% lead over O'Rourke...
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
bigcountryhomepage.com
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center at 201 Mesquite Street just after noon, marking the 3rd stop in Abilene since his campaign began...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboards
On August 6, 2021, Nancy Thompson stood in front of the Texas State Capital in her hometown of Austin with a sign saying 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott,' a play on the MAGA acronym made famous by President Trump. She was protesting against Abbott's new Covid rules for the 2021-22 school year.
KRGV
False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers
"False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
archive.org
Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at CPAC Conference in Texas CSPAN August 15, 2022 11:34am-11:58am EDT
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) sat down for a brief discussion on conservative principles during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. A variety of topics were discussed, including energy and oil production, education, and immigration. The former governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is currently running to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) who passed away earlier in the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
KFOX 14
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVUE
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
cbs7.com
Thousands of combat-disabled veterans don’t qualify for certain military benefits. A West Texas Marine is trying to change that.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There’s an odd loophole in military benefits that keeps combat-wounded veterans who served less than 20 years don’t get retirement benefits. “You never should really have to think twice about whether your country is going to take care of you,” said Midland resident and Marine Jerry Fuentes.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
tpr.org
Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino
What does it mean to grow up Latino in small-town New Mexico? Author Celia Perez says she writes to challenge assumptions about that. In her work, she creates multi-dimensional communities. CELIA PEREZ: In media, I think we're typically represented as, you know, that were big and boisterous. And there is...
Comments / 0