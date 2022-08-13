ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Abbott, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Ann Richards
Person
Pat Buchanan
Person
Molly Ivins
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archive.org

Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at CPAC Conference in Texas CSPAN August 15, 2022 11:34am-11:58am EDT

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) sat down for a brief discussion on conservative principles during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. A variety of topics were discussed, including energy and oil production, education, and immigration. The former governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is currently running to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) who passed away earlier in the year.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Texas Monthly#Politics State#Texan#Tpr#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy