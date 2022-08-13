ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run

Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving us the chance for scattered showers, especially Downeast coastal sections. We dry out for the start of the work week. Updated: 18 hours ago. High pressure keeps us cloudy and dry today,...
BELFAST, ME
Fire officials investigate a deadly fire in Stonington

Stonington (WGME) -- A man is dead after an early morning fire in Stonington. Fire officials responded to a residential explosion and fire at 160 Fifield Road in Stonington just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Emergency responders received the initial call reporting an explosion at the home. Investigators started processing the...
STONINGTON, ME
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day

HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
HOLDEN, ME
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon

LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
BELFAST, ME
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME

