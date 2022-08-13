Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving us the chance for scattered showers, especially Downeast coastal sections. We dry out for the start of the work week. Updated: 18 hours ago. High pressure keeps us cloudy and dry today,...
WGME
Man accused of stealing $21,000 worth of building supplies from Maine businesses
A western Maine man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of building supplies from two businesses. The Kennebec County Sheriff's office says 29-year-old Joshua Hine of Temple stole items from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield. The total value of the stolen items is about...
WGME
Former Franklin County prosecutor to be sentenced for tampering with documents
FARMINGTON (WGME) – A former Franklin County prosecutor will be sentenced Wednesday for telling a former officer he was under investigation and deleting text messages. Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Alves of Farmington pleaded guilty back in March on a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal.
WGME
Fire officials investigate a deadly fire in Stonington
Stonington (WGME) -- A man is dead after an early morning fire in Stonington. Fire officials responded to a residential explosion and fire at 160 Fifield Road in Stonington just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Emergency responders received the initial call reporting an explosion at the home. Investigators started processing the...
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor accused of tampering with evidence facing up to 6 months behind bars
A former Franklin County prosecutor linked to a criminal conspiracy to sell marijuana in Maine will face sentencing on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal. Alves was accused of...
foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon
LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
WGME
Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
WGME
Maine restaurant owner resigns after video appears to show him take inappropriate photo
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- A co-owner of a Skowhegan restaurant has resigned after a video shared on Facebook appears to show him taking a photo up a woman’s skirt. In the video, Eric Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below a young woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
