BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace defender reports messages of abuse to police after Darwin Nunez red card
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has reported 300-400 abusive messages on Instagram to the police. The messages were posted after he was involved in an incident that saw Liverpool's Darwin Nunez sent off. Nunez was shown a red card after 57 minutes of Monday's 1-1 draw when he reacted to...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold
Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
