Cycling

BBC

World Cup 2022: Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break 'glass ceiling' in Qatar

Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side from the continent has made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.
FIFA
BBC

European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold

Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
WORLD
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
SOCIETY
SB Nation

Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success

Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
PREMIER LEAGUE

