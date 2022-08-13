Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break 'glass ceiling' in Qatar
Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side from the continent has made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold
Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Anrich Nortje leads way as South Africa’s pace puts England in trouble
Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were out for 28 runs between them as England struggled to 116 for six against South Africa’s pace quartet
BBC
Jos Buttler: England and Manchester Originals star will be outstanding captain says Steven Finn
It's been a while coming, but Jos Buttler the captain finally has a smile back on his face. It has been a difficult summer for the 31-year-old, who lost seven out of 11 games after being appointed England white-ball captain following the sudden retirement of Eoin Morgan. Then his Manchester...
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder
Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG are all monitoring an Inter Milan midfielder as the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion according to a report.
Liz Truss faces Rishi Sunak in leadership hustings after comments about British workers leaked – as it happened
Latest updates: leaked audio reveals favourite to be next PM said British workers lacked the ‘graft’ of their foreign rivals
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker
Given the lightweight depth in the forward line and unpredictable Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, Manchester United have been linked with Espanyol's no. 9.
