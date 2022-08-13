Read full article on original website
Two men stabbed on Pratt Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
11-year-old missing in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are asking the public to help them search for 11-year-old Ethan Taylor, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Ethan is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5’5″ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes. […]
Hartford playground burned in suspected arson: Firefighters
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street is closed off after the grounds were set on fire Tuesday, Hartford firefighters said. Fire crews were called to 423 Granby Street at noon Tuesday for a report of a fire. The fire started at a large tire, which...
New Haven officers rescue woman from a ledge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Warning: The video includes images that might be graphic for some viewers. Three New Haven police officers are being praised for their quick actions that helped save a woman from the ledge of a city parking garage. Police officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios and Marelyn...
Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
New London man arrested for 2020 shooting at Groton hookah lounge
Groton police arrested a New London man who allegedly shot another man at a hookah lounge in 2020.
Groton police arrest man in connection to 2020 shooting
GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place on October 4, 2020. Raashid Cox was a suspect in the shooting of a 27-year-old man and was arrested on August 15, 2022, after he was located by the Department of Corrections Parole Division. He was remanded in custody.
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.".
1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Cheshire Crash
A 36-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in New Haven County in Cheshire around 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road. Responding officers reported the driver, identified as Jeremy Rodriguez of Meriden, had died...
Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
Suspects in 2 separate Waterbury murders appear in court
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The two men accused of two separate homicides in Waterbury over the weekend appeared in court on Monday. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the […]
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
Woman breaks into Naugatuck home, steals liquor: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn — A 21-year-old intoxicated woman was arrested after she allegedly forced entry into a Naugatuck home and began drinking alcohol from the fridge, which she claimed to be a friend's residence, police said. On Saturday at around 2 a.m. the Naugatuck woman, Ashley Schultz broke into the...
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
State trooper, pedestrian struck by SUV in Mansfield: Police
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A state trooper and a pedestrian are recovering from minor injuries after an SUV struck them in Mansfield, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., the trooper and the pedestrian were stopped on Route 44 after the pedestrian struck a deer with their car and needed assistance. According...
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
