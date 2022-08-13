ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘Meet Cute’ Movie: Everything We Know About Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s New Rom-Com

You can never go wrong with a romantic comedy, especially one with a twist. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Peacock dropped first-look photos at Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s upcoming movie, Meet Cute, where they play love interests — a duo we didn’t know we needed, but are so excited to watch. Directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute features the Flight Attendant star and the SNL alum as Sheila and Gary, respectively, who are two people that seemingly fall in love at first sight. Although, not everything is what it seems. Hint: it involves a time machine. Regarding the movie, Lehmann said, “If I had a time machine right...
