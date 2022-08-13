Read full article on original website
Jeff Cronin
3d ago
The problem wasn't trading Hader. The move made sense financially. The problem was the terrible return the team received for him. Either the organization failed to properly research the Padres deep minor league system, or gave in when the Padres refused to include ANY of their top prospects. I've always supported Stearns, but it seemed like he was catering to San Diego going all in, especially after they brought in Soto....
Reply
2
Related
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter spill the tea on their beef
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter saw their relationship deteriorate while on the New York Yankees together after A-Rod made some derogatory comments about the shortstop in 2001. After years of not speaking, it appears the two have finally squashed their beef. On Sunday night, the legends hashed it out on...
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Braves ink rookie superstar Michael Harris to eight-year, $72 million contract
The Atlanta Braves aren’t taking their chances on any contract disputes anytime soon with rising star Michael Harris. They made sure to put pen to paper and lock up their prized outfielder for at least the rest of the decade. The Braves and Michael Harris agreed to an eight-year...
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Brewers must make
The Milwaukee Brewers are still reeling from their odd strategy at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They ended up trading away their star closer Josh Hader and failed to add anything to a lineup that could have used some extra firepower. As a result, the Brewers have lost control of...
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward amid woeful campaign
The Texas Rangers spent in the ballpark of $500 million on the acquisitions of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, but it hasn’t helped them one bit. Amid their brutal 51-63 campaign, the team has decided to fire manager Chris Woodward. Via Bob Nightengale:. This doesn’t come as a surprise....
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick – 8/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Brewers prediction and pick. Tony Gonsolin goes to the hill for the Dodgers, while Eric Lauer gets the starting assignment for the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin had those three bumpy, rocky starts after...
Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade
Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2