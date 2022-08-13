ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Salman Rushdie is in surgery after being stabbed 10 to 15 times - including once in the neck - on stage at NY literary fair: Airlifted to hospital 33 years after Iran issued fatwah on him for novel The Satanic Verses

Author Salman Rushdie has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck, as he prepared to give a speech in upstate New York. The writer, 75, was attacked as he was being introduced to the stage for the CHQ 2022 event in Chautauqua, near Buffalo, on Friday morning.
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite That Will Definitely Not Be Used for Military Reasons

Just three weeks after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an unholy alliance against the West, a Russian rocket has successfully launched a satellite for Tehran into orbit. After being launched on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, the satellite has already begun sending telemetry data to Iran’s space agency, local media reports. Iranian officials have denied that the space tech will be used to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, insisting that Iran will have complete control of the satellite “from day one.” They say it will instead be used for scientific research tasks, including monitoring radiation and the environment, as well as being used for agricultural purposes. U.S. officials fear the satellite will not only be a boon to Russia’s war on Ukraine, but will also offer “unprecedented capabilities” for Iran to surveil military targets in Israel and elsewhere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official reported that the country's forces wiped out a Russia-linked paramilitary group's headquarters in Eastern Ukraine. The attack was executed Sunday using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which was donated to Ukraine by the United States, according to Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. Details...
MILITARY

