Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
cbs17
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
cbs17
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
cbs17
Search continues for gunman in Wake County Deputy’s death, $100k reward offered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice. “We’ll be out there until we...
cbs17
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
WRAL
Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club. Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since...
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
$100K reward offered for information about who killed Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
"We'll get what we need to get who we're looking for," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed deputy Ned Byrd.
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
cbs17
Durham homicide clearance rate improves, but several families still wait for murder cases to be solved
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week. On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime...
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
cbs17
Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
cbs17
‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd as search continues for killer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday evening...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise, Lee County deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
Nearly half of police in NC didn’t report enough crime stats to the FBI. See if cops in your area did
Nearly half of law enforcement agencies in North Carolina failed to report a full year of crime data to the FBI, according to a published report.
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
cbs17
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
