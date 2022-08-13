‘ROGUE ONE: A Star Wars Story’ To Be Re-Released in IMAX on August 26, With An Exclusive Look at ‘Andor’

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
You Can Match With She-Hulk on Tinder in Promotion for New Disney+ Series
If you’ve ever wanted to match with a Marvel super hero, now’s your chance. In promotion for the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk now has a Tinder profile. Twitter user @jozopath shared screenshots of the profile and message received after a match. She-Hulk’s profile reads, “I know what you’re...
WDW News Today
Oscar Isaac ‘So Open’ To Doing More ‘Star Wars’
In an interview with SiriusXM, Oscar Isaac expressed that he would be open to doing more “Star Wars” work “if there was a great story and a great director.”. Previously, Isaac had joked that he would only return to “Star Wars” if he needed the money, expressing a preference for more character-focused work. Regarding his role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” Isaac said at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years, and I was desperate to do a character study.”
WDW News Today
Bert & Bertie Set to Direct ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’ Movie
Bert & Bertie (“Hawkeye”) have been hired as directors for a movie inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, according to Deadline. Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, better known as the directorial duo Bert & Bertie, will be working alongside producers LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free, with Kieran and Michele Mulroney as scriptwriters.
WDW News Today
Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+ After Standards & Practices Reevaluated
Following backlash that an episode of “Bluey” didn’t premiere with the new season, Disney+ has promised to “reevaluate” their Standards & Practices, according to The Independent. When the third season of the Australian show premiered on Disney+ last week, an episode, titled “Family Meeting,” wasn’t...
WDW News Today
Funko POP! Releasing Walt Disney’s Plane and Pilot Mickey Vinyl Figure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse is ready for takeoff on Walt Disney’s plane in a new Funko POP! coming to the 2022 D23 Expo. Funko announced the pop debuting for the expo. The POP! depicts Mickey in a pilot’s...
WDW News Today
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
WDW News Today
K-Pop Music Video Director Apologizes for Plagiarizing Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Logo
While there are innumerable fans of both Tokyo Disney Resort and the popular K-Pop girls group Girls Generation, these two worlds collided in an unexpected way this week after the director for the group’s latest music video was forced to issue an apology for plagiarizing from the popular resort.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Archival Walt & Roy Footage to Properly Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th
Last night’s fireworks testing at the Magic Kingdom revealed a preview of new additions to Disney Enchantment in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Thanks to Twitter user @wheels_518, we can share photos of archival footage of Walt and Roy Disney projected onto Cinderella Castle. The...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
WDW News Today
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
WDW News Today
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
WDW News Today
Another Big Price Increase for ‘The Simpsons’ Big Pink Donut at Universal Orlando Resort
If you plan on visiting Springfield for a Big Pink Donut on your next trip to Universal Studios, bring a little more spending money than planned. After just being increased by $1 in March, the now (nearly) $10 donut could get an “eat my shorts” out of Bart Simpson.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This Funko Pop! duo featuring Mickey Mouse and José, from Enchanted Tiki Room, is available to order on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! — $29.99. This set is exclusive...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom to Conduct Late-Night Fireworks Test on August 16
Disney has informed members of the surrounding community that fireworks testing will take place at the Magic Kingdom at around 12:00am August 16. We will be conducting overnight fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Park tonight between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. We will do our best to keep the noise to a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this early-morning inconvenience.
WDW News Today
An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish
Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
WDW News Today
Dapper Dans Now Wearing Autumn Outfits at the Magic Kingdom
As summer gives way to fall at the Magic Kingdom, the Dapper Dans are getting in on the changing seasons with new autumnal outfits!. We saw the iconic barbershop quartet performing on Main Street, U.S.A., and sporting the new look. The stripes on their vests are dark red, gold, and...
WDW News Today
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ MagicBand+ Arriving This Week
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another electrical MagicBand+ design is coming! Wednesday, August 17, at 7 a.m. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade interactive MagicBand+ will be released on shopDisney. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+. The MagicBand+ is black with colored dots...
'Love is Blind' couple Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones to divorce
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are headed for divorce. The television personalities announced their split Wednesday, nearly six months after the Season 2 finale. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,"...
WDW News Today
Kal David, Voice of Sonny Eclipse, Passes Away at 79
Musician Kal David, who voiced Sonny Eclipse for Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in the Magic Kingdom, has passed away at the age of 79. Tammy Tuckey revealed the news on Twitter. No cause of death was given. David, typically a blues guitarist and vocalist, voiced the Audio-Animatronic character...
