ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Metallica's James Hetfield: Marriage on the ROCKS

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgVMl_0hGGnBq000
Hetfield performs with Lady Gaga in 2017

Metallica frontman James Hetfield is going it alone — TMZ confirms the rocker has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage to wife Francesca.

Sources tell the outlet the suit was filed earlier in 2022 in Colorado, but went unreported.

The two met in 1992, were wed five years later, have have three children.

In 2019, Hetfield, then 56, went back to rehab, leading to Metallica canceling its overseas tour.

He has dealt with anger management issues, including after a terse confrontation with paps in 2011 while on vacation with his family.

Late last year, Hetfield sold land in Arizona to the tune of seven figures; perhaps it was a liquidating of some assets in preparation of a separation.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
LYNWOOD, CA
extratv

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Remembers Her with Touching Tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. The singer and actress died Monday, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73. Alongside a photo of the couple, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
extratv

Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch, 39, and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, 42, are going their separate ways. Branch shared the news in a statement to People, saying, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hetfield
extratv

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split (Report)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating. A source told E! News that they decided it was better to be friends. The insider noted that Kim and Pete have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but long distance and their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

How Michael Bublé Is Prepping for Baby #4 (Exclusive)

Singer Michael Bublé is bringing his tour to the U.S., hitting the road while waiting for the arrival of his fourth child with his wife Luisana Lopilato. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Bublé about his tour and his plan for baby #4. In February, Michael broke...
FLORIDA STATE
extratv

Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Baby #2

“Twilight” star Kellan Lutz is a dad for the second time!. Last week, Lutz’s wife Brittany Gonzales gave birth to their baby boy, who they named Kasen. The pair didn’t announce the birth until Monday. Along with posting a collage of photos, they wrote on Instagram, “We...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Turning 25 with Fireworks Show

The reality star shared photos and a video from her 25th-birthday celebration, complete with fireworks. In the photos, Kylie sparkles in a shimmery, body-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown, her hair up in a bun to show off her earrings. For the video, the mogul strikes some cute poses as the fireworks explode...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marriages#Marriage On The Rocks#A Separation#Tmz
extratv

Shay Mooney & Wife Hannah Expecting Baby #3

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have a third baby on the way!. With the help of sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, the couple shared the news they are expecting a boy. In a video post, Hannah asks the boys separately if they are hoping it is a girl or a boy, and both say they are hoping for a baby sister.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

New Details About Teddy Ray’s Sudden Death

Over the weekend, news broke about comedian Teddy Ray’s death at age 32. Now, TMZ reports Ray died from an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that they were called to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California, where Ray was found floating in a swimming pool.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
extratv

Soap Opera Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

“One Life to Live” actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49. Over the weekend, Griggs’ friend broke the news of her death on Facebook. The friend wrote, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Adele Clears Up Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have been the subjects of engagement rumors for months!. While she didn’t address them before, she is talking about the rumors in the new September issue of Elle. She told the magazine, “I'm not married. I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘90 Day Fiancé Couples Kara & Guillermo, Patrick & Thaís Are Expecting

The “90 Day Fiancé” family is getting bigger!. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, who appeared on Season 9 of “90 Day Fiancé, are going to be parents!. In a statement, the couple told People magazine, “We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November. We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy