deseret.com
Urgent steps taken to save Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam amid drought
The American West is in trouble, bad trouble. Nearly 93% of these Western lands, like those in Utah, that are fed by the Colorado River are in drought, with as much as 70% of this region in severe drought. “The system is approaching its tipping point and without action, we...
deseret.com
Opinion: Utahns lead the nation on social capital — but do we spend enough time with our kids?
When it comes to the network of relationships people use to benefit themselves and the larger community, Utah stands apart from the nation at large. In late July, the Utah Foundation released the eighth report in its Social Capital Series, summarizing the findings of the series and tallying the metrics we deployed. Utah emerged with a strikingly high composite score of 94. This contrasts sharply with the national number, 54.
deseret.com
What’s next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas
The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's not likely, however,...
deseret.com
Inside the battle to make Idaho more conservative
Josh Wheeler entered the world of local politics for two reasons: family and community. A Republican and self-described conservative, Wheeler decided to run for city council in his hometown of Ammon, Idaho, after witnessing the overwhelming community support given to him and his family in the wake of his son’s death.
