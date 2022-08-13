ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: Utahns lead the nation on social capital — but do we spend enough time with our kids?

When it comes to the network of relationships people use to benefit themselves and the larger community, Utah stands apart from the nation at large. In late July, the Utah Foundation released the eighth report in its Social Capital Series, summarizing the findings of the series and tallying the metrics we deployed. Utah emerged with a strikingly high composite score of 94. This contrasts sharply with the national number, 54.
What’s next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas

The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's not likely, however,...
Inside the battle to make Idaho more conservative

Josh Wheeler entered the world of local politics for two reasons: family and community. A Republican and self-described conservative, Wheeler decided to run for city council in his hometown of Ammon, Idaho, after witnessing the overwhelming community support given to him and his family in the wake of his son’s death.
