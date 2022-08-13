ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney updates offensive lineman's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of one of the Tigers’ offensive lineman following the Tigers’ first camp scrimmage today.

John Williams left Friday’s practice early and watched the rest of the periods open to the media for viewing from a medical tent with ice on his left knee, but Swinney said it’s not a serious issue. Swinney said Williams had a cyst that required some medical attention but that he should be fine going forward.

A redshirt sophomore, Williams has played just seven snaps over two games for the Tigers so far after missing all of last season with an injury. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is among a handful of candidates vying for playing time at the guard spots.

The Alabama town of Phenix City has been a good recruiting stop for Clemson in recent years. From Justyn Ross to EJ Williams to Ray Thornton (who has since transferred to USF), the Tigers have plucked some talented players from powerhouse Central High School located between Columbus, Ga., and Auburn, Ala.
