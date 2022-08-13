A old video of Jim Carrey performing with 50 Cent is going viral. If you've got any kind of nostalgia for the 2000s, seeing the comedian let loose during "In Da Club" is going to put a smile on your face. Funnily enough, Carrey's dance moves actually cause the rapper to break character and have to catch himself. Usually charismatic and steely, even 50 Cent had to appreciate Carrey's commitment to the bit. This actually occurred at Sundance 2009. It was actually the beloved comedian's birthday and they were celebrating at The Vitamin Water House in Utah. You never quite know who you're going to see on stage together when these big festivals come around. One interesting thing about social media as currently constructed is something memory-holed like this can spring to life on multiple platforms without anyone knowing where it came from. But, a little digging can give you a great snapshot of another time. Check out Carrey getting down with 50 Cent right here.

