Democrats the ‘firewall to protect Connecticut’ Tong says at Unity Rally

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks to a crowd of supporters at the "Unity Rally" at the Connecticut State Veterans Memorial at Minuteman Park in Hartford, Saturday. Also present at the event were Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, U.S. Reps. John Larson, Joe Courtney, and Jahana Hayes, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, State Treasurer candidate Erick Russell, Connecticut Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas, and Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo. Alison Cross/Hartford Courant/TNS

Connecticut’s top-ranking Democratic officials rallied in Hartford Saturday, kicking off the general election season with a message that capitalized on congressional achievements and stoked fears of a right-wing agenda.

The rhetoric of Saturday morning’s “Unity Rally,” held at the Connecticut State Veterans Memorial at Minuteman Park, argued that the Democratic nominees, up for election and reelection this November, are “the clear choice” for the middle and working class of Connecticut.

The Democrats juxtaposed their recent successes advancing progressive policy at the state and federal level with perceived conservative threats to abortion access, social security, Medicare and gun control.

Speakers included Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, U.S. Reps. John Larson, Joe Courtney, and Jahana Hayes, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, State Treasurer candidate Erick Russell, Connecticut Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas, and Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo.

“We all know what’s at stake in November,” DiNardo said. “There’s a big difference between our Democratic people and the elected candidates that the Republicans have put forth. We saw in Tuesday’s election how far to the right the Republicans have gone — this is not the GOP party that we once knew.”

Tong described himself and his fellow Democrats gathered at the rally as “the firewall to protect Connecticut.”

“This is an extraordinary and extraordinarily serious and dangerous moment for all of us here in Connecticut and in this country,” Tong said, referencing threats to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings. “They [Republicans] will come for us just like they will come for our climate change laws and our environmental protections, just like they’re coming for our gun laws. They will come for our codification of Roe. They will come for our freedoms.”

Safeguarding abortion rights nationally and continuing Connecticut’s legislative legacy of protecting abortion access remained a key theme among the Democrats. Blumenthal voiced fears of a nationwide ban if his anti-abortion and Trump-endorsed opponent Leora Levy is elected to the Senate and Republicans win the majority in Congress.

“No woman will be safe in America if Mitch McConnell is elected majority leader,” Blumenthal said. Later in his speech, Blumenthal added that “The Republican Party has gone to the right-wing fringe in this country.”

Democrats celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Honoring Our PACT Act. Additionally, they spoke of the current state government’s success in raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing family leave, implementing the child tax rebate , and reducing the state deficit.

Lamont closed the rally by encouraging Democrats to fight to support the candidates that they believe in.

“There’s a lot on the ballot. Connecticut values are on the ballot,” Lamont said. “I need each and every one of you to stand up and fight like hell.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

Comments / 19

Rick Bars
3d ago

Unity as in the “Brown shirts?” Ha! Humorous. We all know what it means when democrats say “unity.” My grandparents told me all about “unity” when they escaped the Nazis. This looks like that same kind of “unity.” At least democrats are calling it what it really is.” Ha!

Reply
10
Anita dick
3d ago

they criticize the right by describing their own party as such and blame the right for the actions of the left with what they are actually doing.

Reply
9
III%
3d ago

Hahaha they're working for the middle class!!! In CT the rich get richer, the poor get poorer and the middle class pays for both ends!!! I Pray Y'all time is up...We cannot afford your salaries and retirement anymore!!! Buh Bye!!!💸💸💸

Reply
9
