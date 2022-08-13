Read full article on original website
michael green
3d ago
Pray for the SOUL of the Struggling, Addicted, and Lost because for the Grace and Mercy (but For)This Could be Any One ☝🏽 of US ALL 👁️🛐
WFMJ.com
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces
Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: 11 suspects arrested in Niles drug investigations
The Niles Drug and Street Crimes Unit has arrested 11 suspects in reference to multiple drug investigations throughout the city. Throughout the past few months, the city of Niles conducted multiple drug investigations. The investigations involved watching suspected drug locations, traffic stops, and undercover purchases of narcotics. A large amount...
WFMJ.com
No jail time for Canfield woman after grand theft guilty plea
There will be no jail time for a Canfield woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the owner of some apartments near the YSU Campus. Erica Stanton, 39, was arrested in October 2020 after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her and her husband, Kenny Stanton on charges of grand theft.
Man charged with robbery, accused of grabbing cash that fell from ripped bag
Harry Stevenson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
WFMJ.com
Campbell Police: Woman flees traffic stop because she felt like it
Campbell Police say a woman they tried to pull over for running a stop sign waived at the officer and sped through another stop sign. According to police, an officer saw a car speed through the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road Tuesday afternoon. When the officer switched on...
Attorney: Murder suspect’s confession should be thrown out
The attorney for a man charged in a November shooting said in court papers Monday that his client's confession should be thrown out because detectives tricked him.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Police: Man accused of letting 4-year-old near gun
lice saw the driver of a jeep, Marcus Roach, 47, reach a high rate of speed on Wilson Avenue in Campbell around 1 a.m.
Police manning OVI checkpoint arrest man on gun charge
Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
WFMJ.com
Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown
An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Altercation between co-workers ends with stabbing
Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Larimer on Monday afternoon. According to a release, police were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WFMJ.com
Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle
Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
WFMJ.com
Police investigate after dog feces smeared across Grove City home
It was a 'ruff' day for a Grove City homeowner who discovered dog feces smeared across their home. Police say that when they arrived at the Stockton Avenue home on Thursday, the homeowner told them an unknown person had smeared the feces all across the side of their house and shed.
