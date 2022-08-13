ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

michael green
3d ago

Pray for the SOUL of the Struggling, Addicted, and Lost because for the Grace and Mercy (but For)This Could be Any One ☝🏽 of US ALL 👁️🛐

Austintown man indicted for Girard murder

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
GIRARD, OH
Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces

Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
GROVE CITY, PA
SLIDESHOW: 11 suspects arrested in Niles drug investigations

The Niles Drug and Street Crimes Unit has arrested 11 suspects in reference to multiple drug investigations throughout the city. Throughout the past few months, the city of Niles conducted multiple drug investigations. The investigations involved watching suspected drug locations, traffic stops, and undercover purchases of narcotics. A large amount...
No jail time for Canfield woman after grand theft guilty plea

There will be no jail time for a Canfield woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the owner of some apartments near the YSU Campus. Erica Stanton, 39, was arrested in October 2020 after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her and her husband, Kenny Stanton on charges of grand theft.
CANFIELD, OH
Campbell Police: Woman flees traffic stop because she felt like it

Campbell Police say a woman they tried to pull over for running a stop sign waived at the officer and sped through another stop sign. According to police, an officer saw a car speed through the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road Tuesday afternoon. When the officer switched on...
CAMPBELL, OH
Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown

An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle

Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
COLUMBIANA, OH

