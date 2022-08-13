Read full article on original website
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
downbeach.com
Air space restrictions in place for Atlantic City Air Show, practice days
Emergency Management Coordinators have issued air safety restrictions ahead of the Atlantic City Air Show being held early next week. Flying drones, parasailing, kite flying, or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the Air Show space is restricted for the Air Show on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and for practice days Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23.
Those lovely bones can boost South Jersey tourism | Editorial
Gloucester County officials have wasted no time in revising the county’s web page about its Red Bank Battlefield Park to include a link about a new discovery at the Revolutionary War site along the Delaware River: remains of more than a dozen bodies, probably of Hessian soldiers who fought for the losing side 245 years ago.
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Cat Country 107.3
