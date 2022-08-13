Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
foxla.com
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
foxla.com
Man arrested for shooting death in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County authorities announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man Tuesday, wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this week. Edgar Martinez, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder according to the Santa Ana Police Department. On Monday, Aug....
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel
(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
County's crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations continues; Fontana man is one of 28 people arrested
Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer...
foxla.com
20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
foxla.com
Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil...
vvng.com
17-year-old arrested after robbing an Elote Man in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old was arrested after robbing a street vendor more commonly referred to as the “Elote Man” in Adelanto. It happened on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 3:28 pm, in the area of Costello Drive and Davinci Court. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona.
police1.com
Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of the shooting was received by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:18 a.m. at the intersection of Trevor Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
foxla.com
LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim's parents -- all of whom were unarmed - must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge has ruled.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep
(KTLA) — Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against […]
KTLA.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pipe Bomb Found On California Hospital Patient
They arrived by ambulance and the emergency room was shut down.
foxla.com
Woman arrested in 7-Eleven store barricade, fire in Mid-Wilshire area
LOS ANGELES - An armed woman barricaded herself inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area, trashed the place, and then set it on fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The LAPD received a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday regarding a half-naked woman described as mentally ill who was...
Comments / 3