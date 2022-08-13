ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for shooting death in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County authorities announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man Tuesday, wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this week. Edgar Martinez, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder according to the Santa Ana Police Department. On Monday, Aug....
SANTA ANA, CA
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel

(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
SANTA ANA, CA
17-year-old arrested after robbing an Elote Man in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old was arrested after robbing a street vendor more commonly referred to as the “Elote Man” in Adelanto. It happened on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 3:28 pm, in the area of Costello Drive and Davinci Court. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez...
ADELANTO, CA
Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of the shooting was received by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:18 a.m. at the intersection of Trevor Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard.
LANCASTER, CA
LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
COMPTON, CA
30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep

(KTLA) — Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

