Local kids are getting a jump start on back to school resources thanks to “Tools for Schools”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local kids are getting a jump start on back to school resources thanks to the “Tools for Schools” event.

Kids like 7 year old Aurora are excited to go back to school in style.

And Parents like Ana and Gabriel Arce don't have to worry about overextending themselves.”

“We got her a little shark backpack. My husband actually chose it, but we called to confirm and she wanted this one, too.” said parent Ana Arce.

This annual event, which is now in its 10th year, provides school supplies, backpacks, and helpful resources for low- income families in the Santa Barbara area.

“A Gateway Education, is able to provide tutoring if she needs it. And then if we need to go to FSA for extra resources, we could do that. And to the library. She needs a book. She got free books. So it's like it's amazing, like seeing like all these organizations coming together and like provide not only my child like support, but us support as well. And that's what, like community is about.” said Ana

“Sometimes you just go to school like as me growing up, you know, you just go to school and you don't realize the importance of the school supplies to get there. So you guys providing all that is this is amazing,” said parent Gabriel Arce.

“These events help families and it lessens the burden on those families and children. So it's it's really nice that they're putting on this event” said attendee Melina Ruiz Reyes

In addition to school supplies, “Tools for Schools” also provides students with academic resources.

Ojani Chavez îs about to start high school, and is already thinking about college.

According to her, “For years is gonna go by so fast.”

This event is now in its 10th year, and will continue to support students for years to come.

