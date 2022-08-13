The Bills defeat the Colts 27-24 in preseason opener

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills defeat the Indianapolis Colts in comeback fashion 27-24 in the 2022 NFL preseason opener. This win getting the Bills to their ninth preseason victory in a row.

The game was rather quiet on the scoring front in the first half with six combined turnovers from both teams and a score of 10-7. The second half however saw an explosion of offense from both sides ending in a successful Bills comeback by a score of 27-24.

The Bills were unsuccessful on their first drive after a fourth down attempt to tight end OJ Howard was incomplete. Quarterback Case Keenum threw an interception on the next drive and the Colts took over the ball on the Bills 10 yard line.

The Colts were unable to get into the end zone after three big stops from the Bills defense. Indianapolis then settled for a field goal to go up 3-0.

On the third possession for the Bills Case Keenum and the offense couldn't get anything going after an incomplete pass to OJ Howard and two short runs from rookie running back James Cook.

Buffalo's defense held strong on the next drive for the Colts. Cam Lewis had a big hit in the back field to hold veteran running back Nyheim Hines to no yards. The next play, rookie cornerback Christian Benford breaks up a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman to force the Colts off the field after a failed fourth down conversion.

After a great pass from Case Keenum to wide receiver Jake Kumerow, Kumerow can't hold onto the ball and Indianapolis recovers the fumble to end the first quarter.

Buffalo's offensive woes continue, as Case Keenum fumbled the ball on a drop back for the Bills third turnover of the day.

The Bills defense flipped the script on the next drive as Boogie Basham strip sacked Nick Foles, while rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard returned the fumble 69 yards for a touchdown.

The quarterbacks exchange interceptions as Nick Foles is picked off Buffalo's by Jaquan Johnson who runs the ball down to the Colts 15 yard line. On the next play, Case Keenum threw a ball intended for Isaiah Hodgins that was picked off by Isaiah Rodgers and ran back to the Colts 36 yard line.

After the interception by Rodgers, Foles walks the Colts down the field in nine plays for 64 yards capping off the drive with a 15 yard touchdown pass to Ty'son Williams. Rodrigo Blankenship makes the point after attempt to put the Colts up 10-7.

The first half ended with the Colts leading 10-7. Case Keenum had 11 completions on 18 attempts for 86 yards with two interceptions and one fumble. Running back Zach Moss led the way 37 yards on three carries, rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir had three receptions for 46 yards, and rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard recorded the team's only touchdown on a 69 yard fumble recovery.

The Colts started off the second half with Sam Ehlinger at the quarterback position. Ehlinger drove 75 yards in 12 plays finishing off the drive with an 11 yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods. Kicker Jake Verity missed the point after attempt and the Colts lead 16-7.

Buffalo started the second half with Matt Barkley at quarterback. Barkley immediately connected with Khalil Shakir on back to back passes for 25 yards and 21 yards respectively. The Bills came up short from the end-zone however, and settled for a 48 yard field goal from Tyler Bass making the score 16-10 Colts.

Ehlinger and the Colts capitalized off of a Barkley interception and score their first touchdown of the fourth quarter. Ehlinger threw a 12 yard touchdown pass for Michael Jacobson. D'vonte Price rushed for the two point after conversion to give the Colts a 24-10 lead.

The Bills would answer back on the next drive led by running back Raheem Blackshear who had 50 total yards and a rushing touchdown across a 5 play drive. Buffalo's attempt for two points would fall short and trailed the Colts 24-16.

After a big stop from the Bills defense holding the Colts to only three yards on three plays, Barkley and Blackshear help the offense march down the field again in just two minutes and 42 seconds on six plays capped off by Blackshear's second touchdown. Duke Johnson converts the two-point attempt to tie the game at 24.

The defense came up big again for the Bills leading to another big drive from Matt Barkley and the offense that went 75 yards in 3 minutes and 25 seconds across 12 plays. Buffalo sealed their ninth preseason win in a row with a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass sealing the game by a score of 27-24.

The Bills improve to 1-0 to open the preseason. Their next preseason game is Saturday August 20th against the Denver Broncos.

GAME SUMMARY

First quarter:

- 3-0 INDIANAPOLIS: Colts field goal (6:13) - Rodrigo Blankenship 24- yard field goal attempt is good.

Drive info: 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:55

Second quarter:

- 7-3 BUFFALO: Bills touchdown (6:33) - Terrel Bernard 69-yard fumble return. (Tyler Bass's extra point attempt is good)

Drive info: 6 plays, 16 yards, 3:35

- 10-7 INDIANAPOLIS: Colts touchdown (1:42) - Nick Foles passes 15 yards to Ty'son Williams for a touchdown. (Rodrigo Blankenship's extra point attempt is good)

Drive info: 9 plays, 64 yards, 3:22

- Third Quarter:

- 16-7 INDIANAPOLIS: Colts touchdown (7:17) - Sam Ehlinger throws an 11 yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods. (Jake Verity's extra point attempt misses)

Drive info: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:43

- 16-10 BUFFALO: Bills field goal (2:49) - Tyler Bass makes a 48-yard field goal attempt.

Drive info: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:28

Fourth Quarter:

- 24-10 INDIANAPOLIS: Colts touchdown (10:30) - Sam Ehlinger tosses a 12-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jacobson. (D'vonte Price's two-point conversion attempt is good)

Drive info: 3 plays, 17 yards, 1:29

-24-16 BUFFALO: Bills touchdown (8:10) - Raheem Blackshear punches through a 1-yard touchdown run to score. (Two-point conversion attempt fails)

Drive info: 5 plays, 77 yards, 2:20

- 24-24 BUFFALO: Bills touchdown (3:51) - Raheem Blackshear powers through a 3-yard touchdown run to score his second touchdown. (Duke Johnson's two-point conversion is successful)

Drive info: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:42

- 27-24 BUFFALO: Bills field goal (0:00) - Tyler Bass 46-yard field goal attempt is good.

Drive info: 12 plays, 45 yards, 3:25

What's next:

The Bills return to Highmark Stadium next Saturday, August 20th against Russel Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on the official voice of the Buffalo Bills - WGR Sports Radio 550.