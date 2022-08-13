Read full article on original website
kelo.com
South Dakota businesses suffer from supply chain issues.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterby.com says 44.2% of businesses in South Dakota are experiencing domestic supplier delays, and 22.8% are seeing delays in delivery or shipping to their customers. The disruptions in the supply chain have affected every industry across the country, but manufacturing,...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota figure skaters pass gold medal tests
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Joelle Simpson and Hunter Widvey, two figure skaters that belong to the Black Hills Figure Skating Club, recently achieved gold medals after passing the most difficult level in their testing track. As skaters advance in training and performance, they can progress up in levels by passing tests in categories like moves in the field, free skating, pairs and ice dance.
Fox11online.com
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
sdstandardnow.com
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18
August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
KELOLAND TV
Education groups eye new social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan that outlines what students need to learn about social studies in South Dakota is up for public comment. And not everyone is on board. The proposal was drafted by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission through the Department of Education. The Academic content standards provide a roadmap for what students should know and be able to do by the end of each grade. Educator and historian Ben Jones says he’s proud of the work done by the commission concerning social studies.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
KELOLAND TV
Veterans celebrating the 80th anniversary of USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — World War II veterans were among the crowd which gathered Saturday morning for the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota’s commissioning. The USS South Dakota was commissioned in 1942. Crew member Leon Gee served in WWII as a radar man on the battleship.
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
KELOLAND TV
Dept. of Education removes content not in line with Noem CRT order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of thousands of materials reviewed by the Department of Education, only two were found to be in violation of Governor Kristi Noem’s Critical Race Theory executive order. In April, Noem issued an executive order directing the Department of Education (DOE) to review content...
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
kelo.com
Disability claim approval becomes slightly easier for some.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — That’s because the Social Security Administration adds 12 new medical conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances program. That program allows people with certain severe disabilities to have their claims approved based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. Those conditions added to the program include Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma and Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
newscenter1.tv
Gut Check participants experience mental and physical demands of soldiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Against gunfire and rough terrain, it can be hard to imagine the challenges that soldiers have to go through. The South Dakota Army National Guard (SDANG) brought these challenges to light with its Second Annual Gut Check, a 10K obstacle course mud run at Camp Rapid for over 400 people.
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KELOLAND TV
First look at new social studies standards proposal for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A commission appointed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to update the state’s Social Studies Standards released a proposed draft today. The standards are used to guide school districts and teachers. The 120-page proposal was drafted by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission...
