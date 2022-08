ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Shohei Ohtani struck out eight and allowed two runs in six innings, before the Seattle Mariners scored four runs in the ninth and took advantage of shoddy fielding to beat Los Angeles 6-2 on Monday night. Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who vaulted over Toronto and Baltimore into the top wild-card spot in the AL. Winker, who homered in the first inning, has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games and also has four home runs in that span. It was the first time since May 18 at Texas that Ohtani had a no-decision. The Japanese two-way phenom had gone 7-5 with a 2.60 ERA in his last 12 starts.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO