Charleston, SC

1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust vent.

CFD was able to clear the three-story building and contain the fire.

According to CFD, one worker reportedly suffered minor injuries and was treated by Charleston County EMS at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

