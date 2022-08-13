Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday. Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal. Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Pioneer Days comes to an end
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up. The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
wearegreenbay.com
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
WEAU-TV 13
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student. 31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
cwbradio.com
Man Caught With Cocaine After Getting Stuck in a Bush Sentenced in Eau Claire County Court
(AP) A man arrested after getting stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on Christmas morning last year, an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn. After a chase the vehicle stopped and David Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
