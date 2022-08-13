PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is next door, flinging footballs for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan Addison is in Southern California, lured away by the chance to play in a bigger market with all the bells and whistles (and endorsement opportunities, apparently) that come with it. The Pittsburgh teammates they left behind insist they are cheering for both, and eager to prove last year’s breakout season — when Pickett mounted an unlikely Heisman Trophy campaign, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and the Panthers roared to their first ACC title — is no fluke. “That’s something we’ve been harping on all offseason, showing we’re not just a one-hit (wonder),” said Deslin Alexandre, a senior defensive end for the 17th-ranked Panthers. “Like every little thing we’re doing is to make sure we continue to win and do the things we did last year even better, accomplish more goals.” Namely, reach the College Football Playoff. No, they’re not kidding.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO