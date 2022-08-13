Read full article on original website
Murals paint the way in Fort Yates
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals. These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.
Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis or ping pong, is sweeping the nation and has made its way to North Dakota. The fast-growing sport and pastime has 125 active members in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The sport is popular among 50, 60 and 70 year old’s, but...
NDHP/BPD aircraft operation leads to arrest of runaway motorcyclist
The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Police Department worked together to capture a fleeing individual with the help of the Highway Patrol’s tracking airplane. According to the report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of August 15, 2022, the NDHP partnered with the Bismarck Police Department to conduct a joint traffic […]
City of Mandan announces 2023 departure of Business Development Director
Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Director has notified the city that she plans to leave her position in January 2023 to pursue other endeavors. In a letter written to the Mandan City Commission, BDC Director Ellen Huber stated she has no immediate plans to pursue other employment, hoping to devote her time to working with […]
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
North Dakota Outdoors: researching how cattle and birds coexist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to the prairies where researchers and ranchers are learning how cattle and birds coexist. University of North Dakota Graduate student Taylor Linder is researching how grassland birds respond with high intensity short duration...
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.
Bismarck woman accused of using weapon to steal man’s car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she pointed a gun at a man while telling him to drive her and another woman to Standing Rock Indian Reservation. On June 8, police say a man told them two women had stolen his van. He...
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 16, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
Troopers say Mandan driver crashed into, injured another and fled on foot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he fled on foot from a car accident on Expressway Bridge. Troopers say they responded to a crash Saturday evening. They say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving an Audi across the bridge at high rates of speed when he crashed into another car and flipped into the ditch before hopping a fence and fleeing on foot.
TV antennas making a comeback
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trends come and go, but a select few come back around. One trend resurfacing is TV antennas. As streaming service options continue to increase, so do their prices. Feist Electronics saw an increase in TV antenna purchasing last spring and expects another rise in installing antennas this fall.
Celebrate Sunday with Sundaes at BisMan Ice Cream Social
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. […]
Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - USA Hockey announced the roster for the United States Collegiate Women’s Select team, and Bismarck’s Britta Curl will be suiting up once again for the red, white, and blue. Normally called the “U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select”, this year’s team is comprised of players with...
New imaging system comes to CHI Saint Alexius Health
When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.
After the Whistle: Previewing the Class 11A and 9B Football Season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX Sports team previewed the contenders for the upcoming season on the gridiron at 11A and 9B. 11A Preview: The team takes a look at one of the small regions in all of North Dakota football, the Class 11A west, which just […]
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
