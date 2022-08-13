Read full article on original website
Zoo Buddy: African Crested Porcupines!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The bark is bigger than the bite is true with these guys! North African Crested Porcupines can look scary with the quills, but Lisa Taylor with the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo says they’re not going to quill you unless they feel threatened. We met...
Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Panthers are coming off an historic season last year that ended with some new gold in the trophy case. Now the Panthers shifted their focus to the new season and have their eyes set on 30-0.
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant makes strangers feel like family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Once a restaurant shuts its doors, it may be difficult to open them back up. Jo-El’s Restaurant, though, was able to beat the odds and successfully reopen. The business moved to Monroe off 4th St. and has been able to facilitate the community it has...
Warhawks voted to finish last in Sun Belt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks still feel disrespected after finishing winless in 2020 to going 4-8 in 2021. That 4 game jump wasn’t enough for the media and ULM was voted to finish last in the Sun Belt. Linebacker Zack Woodard believes ULM will turn a lot heads in 2021.
Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley. They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below. The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It...
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
ULM delivers University Address ahead of Fall 2022 semester
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe presented an academic kick-off for the 2022 Fall semester Monday afternoon. The university hosted the University Welcome or ‘University Address’ for its faculty and staff at 3 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Student Event Center on campus. President...
Sterlington Panthers preview
Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
Boley Elementary School 2022 LEAP scores are up by 19%
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 LEAP scores are out, and they’re up 19% at Boley Elementary in West Monroe. Last year Boley Elementary school’s leap scores fell 14%, but they had one of the highest increases in the state this year. “So one thing we did this...
Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
GSU confiscates three firearms, police to implement new security measures
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police confiscated three firearms off campus last week. Three people were arrested for bringing firearms on campus. Two of the firearms were stolen. The chief of police at Grambling State said the people arrested were not students. “One of them was discovered to...
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The official first day of school for Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools kicked off Monday morning. The first day for most schools in both systems consisted of a “meet and greet” for parents, students, and teachers. KNOE checked in with Lexington Elementary School’s Meet and Greet, which lasted from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
Grambling Head Coach Hue Jackson happy with state of team
Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
Summer months can impact student mental health
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s back-to-school time, and experts say the summer months can take a toll on students’ mental health. Clinician Rachel Dew at Finding Solace said going back to school can make many students feel anxious, especially if they didn’t stick to a schedule during the summer break.
bossierpress.com
College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium
NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
