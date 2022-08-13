Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Chargers pay Derwin James, but what’s the structure?
The Los Angeles Chargers gave safety Derwin James record-setting money, but it remains to be seen how the deal pays out. Derwin James is a great player, and on Wednesday morning, a great player got paid. The 26-year-old star safety received a four-year extension worth $76 million, including a whopping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Red Sox on Upset Alert, Three OVERs to Play on Wednesday)
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, Aug. 17?. The BetSided team has you covered, and they're expecting this to be a fun slate with multiple OVERs among some of our favorite picks for today's games. Let's jump in. Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds,...
MLB・
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
The history of elite NBA scorers getting traded
Inspired by Kevin Durant’s trade demands, Jason and Rich dive into the history of elite NBA scorers who were traded. If Kevin Durant has his way, he’ll be traded from the Brooklyn Nets to a new team this offseason. This got us thinking: how many elite scorers have been traded in NBA history?
NBA・
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees fans getting haircuts in bleachers to forget their sorrows as implosion continues
The New York Yankees have been struggling lately to perform to their potential, and fans have been finding interesting ways to cope. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral lately. The leaders of the AL East division still sit comfortably at the top of the standings, but they’re performing far under their potential. This has been difficult on fans, and they’ve been finding interesting ways to cope, such as getting haircuts in the bleachers.
What Bally Sports+ launching in September means for Minnesota
The end of the Twins season won't be carried on Bally Sports+.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 17 (Take Advantage of Low Total)
When you're hot, you're hot. Thanks to a wild win over the Colorado Rockies last night, the St. Louis Cardinals now have 10 straight wins as home favorites. With a slim two-game lead in the NL Central, the Cardinals hope to keep winning as Jordan Montgomery battles German Marquez this evening.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0