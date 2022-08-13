ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU forward commits to Memphis

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

SMU transfer Jahmar Young Jr. has committed to the University of Memphis, he announced on Twitter Saturday, Aug. 13.

He will join last year’s teammate Kendrick Davis as another former Mustang to join the Tigers’ roster. Young is listed as a 6-9, 215-pound forward who averaged two points and 1.7 rebounds while playing seven minutes per game in his junior season.

Coach Penny Hardaway continues to add experience to his roster after already constructing a roster full of older players this summer. Having a former teammate alongside him should create a smoother transition.

Senior point guard Alex Lomax still hasn’t decided if he will return, but Hardaway recently told media he thinks Lomax is leaning towards coming back. That would be another veteran added to the roster for Memphis.

