Danta Young
3d ago
are they knocking on every single door around there and looking in every garage for her car locally close by maybe she's closer than what we think and we ask God to bring her home safe God bless her family
What we know about search for Kiely Rodni 11 days after her disappearance
The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni near Prosser Reservoir will scale back as an 11-day search has stalled with no new information. Placer County Sheriff's Detective Josh Barnhart said that after this week, the agencies working on the case would form a task force to share any new information. The agencies would switch off investigating tips rather than having multiple people working on the case on an ongoing basis. ...
Missing Kiely Rodni: Investigators find new video of vanished teen on night of party, reward increases to $75K
TRUCKEE, Calif. – California investigators have released an image of a pink and white hoodie that missing Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was seen wearing on the night she vanished — possibly due to an abduction. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a stock image of the garment, a...
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
2-year-old, 8-month-old found safe after car thief drove off with them inside
The Reno Police Department said two young children are safe after a suspected car thief drove away with them inside. The car theft and child abduction happened near or at the CVS at 8005 S. Virginia St. in Reno sometime after 4 p.m. Monday. ...
Suspects prey on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
Citrus Heights police asking for help to locate missing man in danger
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Police in Citrus Heights are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is considered at-risk. Robert McDonald is considered to be in danger because of unspecified medical reasons, police say. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and was last seen walking around in a white shirt and blue jeans. In his photo, he appears to have light brown thinning hair. If you see him, you're asked to call police at (916) 727-5500.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Search for Kiely Rodni continues week later
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a case that has drawn national attention but vanishingly few clues, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they had found what they thought was a potential burial site for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. But after securing the scene that could bring the weeklong search to an end, authorities said they only found the remains of a dog.
Kiely Rodni search enters 2nd week; dive teams search Prosser Reservoir
TRUCKEE – Search crews spent the weekend in the water at Prosser Lake looking for any possible signs of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni. The search has now entered its second week. The 16-year-old was last seen leaving a party near the reservoir early in the morning on Aug. 6. Over the weekend, investigators released a new clue showing a sweatshirt Rodni was seen wearing in a video recorded at a high school party at the campground.While the sweatshirt, which has the lettering "Odd Future" printed all over it, is distinctive, investigators say it's unclear whether Rodni was still wearing it when she disappeared.On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office issued more information that might help to identify Rodni's vehicle. They say it had a Kuiu ram's head sticker under the rear wiper blade. Search efforts were focused on the area around Prosser Lake over the weekend. Crews from the Washoe County Sheriff's dive team went out on the water. Still, authorities say have not found any signs of either Rodni or her vehicle. Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
