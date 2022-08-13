ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

News19 WLTX

Public comment sought for SCDOT's 12 closed bridge projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding twelve closed bridge projects across ten counties in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). During the 21-day window that began August 12 and runs through September 1, 2022, interested members of the public will...
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
american-rails.com

South Carolina Scenic Train Rides

South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
northernvirginiamag.com

An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland

Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
columbiabusinessreport.com

Zoe's Kitchen closing Forest Acres location

Zoe’s Kitchen, a long-time favorite for Mediterranean food lovers in Forest Acres, has announced it will be closing its location at 4855 Forest Drive on Wednesday. It will be replaced by a Cava restaurant, according to Lynnsey Baker, public information officer for Forest Acres. Baker said Cava has applied for a construction permit from the City of Forest Acres and received approval, but no specific opening date for the new eatery has been set.
Kool AM

Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday

Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
wach.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
gsabizwire.com

Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process

In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

