jim boogaloo
3d ago
it's time for the Apocalypse you are going to see Fireballs in the air but you are also going to see what is there that you normally cannot see I love God
7
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public...
WANE-TV
Road in Aboite Township to be closed for pipe replacements
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Part of a road in Aboite Township will be closed for several days to replace pipes, the Allen County Highway Department announced Tuesday. West Hamilton Road will be closed temporarily between Covington and Liberty Mills roads while crews replace crossover pipes. The closure is...
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
WANE-TV
Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it keeps getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new website, nbdotl.com,...
WANE-TV
Road in Woodburn to be closed for pipe replacement
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Highway Department announced a road in Woodburn will be temporarily closed for part of the week. The road will be completely closed between State Road 101 and Slusher Road while crews work on a crossover pipe replacement. The closure is set to...
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
WANE-TV
2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police investigating shooting on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be shot.
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
WANE-TV
Another competency hearing for man accused of shooting 3 at Fort Wayne gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of three young men shot down in an attack at a gas station in Feb. 2020 will have to wait several months more in hopes of getting justice they want. A second competency hearing has been scheduled for Joseph Bossard, 31, who...
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
